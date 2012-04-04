RIYADH, April 4 Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council is
considering taxing unused land, al-Eqtisadiah daily reported on
Wednesday, in a move that could help uncork a serious housing
bottleneck in the world's top oil exporter.
"The relevant committee in the Shoura Council has started
studying a draft for a new system to collect Zakat (Islamic tax)
on commercial and professional activities, to put in place a
mechanism to impose Zakat on vacant land," the paper reported.
The paper said the committee had discussed taxing vacant
land in a meeting with members of the Saudi Chambers of Commerce
and Industry and representatives from real estate companies.
Economists and housing experts say the kingdom's house and
land prices are rising at an average of 10 percent a year thanks
to a rapidly growing population and a land shortage.
"In Riyadh you can see many large plots of undeveloped land
in central locations surrounded by housing. If it became less
attractive for people to hold undeveloped land, it would allow
construction of housing and infrastructure, dealing with some of
the bottlenecks in the economy," said Paul Gamble, head of
research at Jadwa Investment in Riyadh.
Surging land prices have created a market for real estate,
with speculators aiming to resell the land for a quick profit.
By contrast land development incurs higher costs and a longer
time before profit is realised.
The impact of any law on land speculation would depend on
the details of the legislation, said Gamble.
"People would be less inclined to speculate on raw land. But
the question is what passes as undeveloped land? If you only
need to run a pipe underneath it or clear it, the potential
zakat could be avoided and it would still be easy to flip the
land," he said.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Patrick Graham)