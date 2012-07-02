JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 2 Saudi Arabia has
urged its citizens not to travel to Lebanon, citing concerns
over security in a country shaken by the uprising in
neighbouring Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
The Saudis joined Gulf peers Bahrain, Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates in advising citizens to stay away from Lebanon,
where sectarian tensions fuelled by the revolt in Syria sparked
street fighting earlier this year.
"Considering the unstable situation in the Lebanese arena,
the Foreign Ministry warns its citizens against travelling to
Lebanon for their own safety," a Foreign Ministry official was
quoted as saying on the state news agency SPA.
Gulf Arab states - particularly Saudi Arabia and Qatar -
have thrown their weight behind the anti-government uprising in
Syria, paying the salaries of members of Syrian rebel army and
calling for the opposition to be armed.
Wealthy tourists from Gulf states flock to Lebanon,
particularly in the summer months, giving a boost to the economy
that has been hit hard by unrest in Syria.
Supporters and opponents of the uprising against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad have battled in the Lebanese port city
of Tripoli, and the border area has been used by rebels to
smuggle arms into Syria and take refuge from government troops.
In April, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon to avoid
Lebanon's border areas after two Saudi citizens were kidnapped
and tortured for eight days. The two were later freed in a joint
Saudi-Lebanese rescue operation.
