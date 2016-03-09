By Archana Narayanan
| DUBAI, March 9
DUBAI, March 9 Saudi Arabia's government has
asked banks to submit proposals to extend it a five-year, U.S.
dollar loan of between $6 billion and $8 billion, with an option
to increase the size, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia had
asked banks to discuss the idea of an international loan, but
details such as the size and tenor were not
specified.
The sources declined to be named because the matter is not
public. Calls to the Saudi finance ministry and central bank
seeking comment on Wednesday were not answered.
(Additional reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)