By Archana Narayanan and David French

DUBAI, March 2 Saudi Arabia has asked banks to discuss providing it with a major international loan that could total around $10 billion, in the first significant foreign borrowing by the government for over a decade, sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The government sent an invitation to banks to discuss the U.S. dollar loan, the sources said, declining to be named because the matter has not been made public.

The invitation did not specify the size of the loan, but the sources said they believed it could be around $10 billion or possibly more.

Calls to the Saudi finance ministry and central bank seeking comment after hours on Wednesday were not answered.

The invitation reflects growing pressure on the state finances of the world's largest oil-exporting country following a slump in global crude prices. Riyadh ran a record budget deficit of nearly $100 billion last year.

Before oil prices began to plunge in mid-2014, Saudi Arabia aggressively paid down its government debt; although some state-linked companies issued bonds overseas, the sovereign did not.

Now, however, the government is being forced to turn to overseas capital markets to finance part of its deficit. Its domestic borrowing has started to strain liquidity in the local banking system, pushing up market interest rates.

Bankers believe many institutions will be willing to lend to Saudi Arabia, given its low debt and massive oil reserves. But it may have to pay much higher rates than it would have faced just 18 months ago.

Earlier this month, Standard & Poor's cut the kingdom's long-term sovereign credit rating by two notches to A-minus. The world's other two major rating agencies still have much higher assessments of Riyadh.

The sources said they understood that banks participating in the loan would have a better chance of being chosen to arrange an international bond issue that Saudi Arabia may conduct as soon as this year.

Governments and companies in the oil-exporting Gulf Arab states are expected to increase their international borrowing sharply this year, as they reach the limits of their ability to finance themselves through domestic borrowing.

Qatar took out a $5.5 billion, five-year international loan in January, though it ended up borrowing much less than the amount of up to $10 billion which it had originally envisaged, apparently because banks asked unexpectedly high rates.

At about the same time, the government of Oman borrowed $1 billion through an international loan. (Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)