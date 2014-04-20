RIYADH, April 20 Saudi Arabia has confirmed
seven new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS),
adding up to 36 infections in five days, a sudden increase of a
disease that kills about a third of the people infected and has
no cure.
MERS, a SARS-like novel coronavirus that emerged in Saudi
Arabia two years ago, has infected 231 people in the kingdom, of
whom 76 have died, the Health Ministry said on its website.
Meanwhile, another cluster of cases has been detected in the
United Arab Emirates, and a Malaysian who was recently in the
Gulf has been confirmed as infected, his country said.
MERS has no vaccine or anti-viral treatment, but
international and Saudi health authorities say the disease,
which originated in camels, does not transmit easily between
people and may simply die out.
Health experts have warned, however, that MERS has the
potential to mutate eventually.
The number of officially confirmed Saudi cases has jumped
suddenly over the past two weeks.
Saudi authorities last week issued several statements aimed
at reassuring the public that there was no immediate cause for
concern at the latest outbreak and that it had not met
international definitions of an epidemic.
On Sunday they said that foreign experts would arrive in the
kingdom soon to help the government seek a cure for the disease.
Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, is expected to
receive a surge of pilgrims in July during the faith's annual
fasting month of Ramadan, followed by millions more in early
October for the Haj.
Last week Malaysian health authorities said a Malaysian
citizen had been confirmed as having the disease after he
returned from pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Rumours of unreported cases have circulated on Saudi social
media feeds in recent weeks. Last week, the kingdom's cabinet
asked Saudi news organisations to report only those cases that
are officially confirmed by the Health Ministry.
Most of the new infections are in Saudi Arabia's port city
of Jeddah, where 30 people have been infected since Monday,
seven of them fatally. Another six new cases, one of them fatal
so far, were discovered in the capital Riyadh.
Last week, another cluster of cases was discovered in the
neighbouring United Arab Emirates, and Yemen reported its first
case.
The UAE state news agency WAM said late on Saturday that it
had recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus infections that were
discovered during "routine checks" on people who had come in
contact with infected individuals.
WAM quoted the health authority as saying that the patients
were being kept in hospital and "did not pose a danger to the
public or to patients". It expected the patients to be rid of
the MERS virus within 10 to 14 days.
