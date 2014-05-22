LONDON May 22 In a north London laboratory on a
Saturday in September 2012, an email arrived from a team of
virologists in the Netherlands that spooked even some of the
world's most seasoned virus handlers.
It contained details of a mysterious viral pathogen that had
been found in two patients - a Qatari in intensive care in
Britain, and a Saudi who died in a Jeddah hospital of pneumonia
and renal failure.
This information-sharing between world-leading specialists
proved fruitful: Within days the new virus had been identified
as one never seen before in humans, had some of its genes
sequenced, and its genetic ancestry published online for
scientists around the world to see.
Yet that international collaboration was not to last.
Instead, Western scientists allege, the cooperation gave way
to a Saudi culture of suspicion and stubbornness that has
allowed the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus, as it
has become known, to kill more than 175 people in Saudi Arabia,
spread throughout the region and reach as far as Malaysia,
Greece, Lebanon and - via Britain - the United States.
The disease, like its cousin Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome (SARS), causes coughing, fever and sometimes fatal
pneumonia. More than 650 people worldwide have been infected
with it, and MERS is reaching new victims every day in the Saudi
kingdom, killing around 30 percent of them.
Experts say these infections and deaths could have been
stopped well within the two years since MERS first emerged - and
would have been if Saudi authorities had been more open to
outside help offered by specialist teams around the world with
the technology, know-how and will to conduct vital scientific
studies.
But according to scientists involved in tracking MERS over
the past two years, the Saudis have rejected repeated offers of
help - including from World Health Organisation (WHO) experts,
as well as the Dutch specialists at the Erasmus Medical Centre
in Rotterdam and the London team working for Public Health
England (PHE).
In Saudi Arabia, no case-control study has been completed,
meaning fundamental questions cannot be answered about the
virus' capabilities, where it came from, and what it might do
next.
"It's really a tragedy for these people who get sick," said
David Heymann, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology,
chairman of PHE and head of global health security at Britain's
Royal Institute of International Affairs.
"It's just so frustrating not to know how people are getting
infected and to see people continue to get infected and die from
a virus which maybe they wouldn't have to get if we knew more."
Saudi Deputy Health Minister Ziad Memish told Reuters he was
"surprised" by such criticisms, describing work done by his
Ministry of Health since the emergence of the disease as
"nothing but collaborative." He pointed out that scientists
still struggle to understand other deadly viruses decades after
they were first identified, and questioned the motives of some
critics.
"I'm happy" with the way the Saudi authorities have handled
this virus outbreak, "and will continue to involve more partners
to make knowing the details of the virus a global success," he
said in an email.
SO LONG, SO LITTLE KNOWLEDGE
Scientists say what stands out about the MERS virus is just
how little the world knows about it, even though for almost two
years it has been viewed as one of the top potential pandemic
threats by a global network of specialists who keep tabs on all
emerging viruses.
Primary responsibility for the response lies with the Saudi
Ministry of Health, which under international health regulations
reports to the WHO on MERS cases.
The ministry has from the start worked intermittently with
various global agencies and institutions, including the WHO, the
U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the University
of Columbia and Ecohealth Alliance. Some of them have expressed
frustration about Saudi authorities' apparent lack of urgency.
The WHO, for example, has conducted several scientific missions
to the Middle East, primarily to provide support for Saudi
Arabia and its neighbours to start the research needed to get on
top of the outbreak. Yet much of this work remains undone.
So far, much evidence points to camels as a possible
infection source - with the virus staging a so-called zoonotic
event by jumping from animals to people. But scientists still
have no idea how people are getting infected, whether by eating
camel meat, or drinking the milk, touching blood or other body
fluids, or simply being nearby when they cough or sneeze.
There is also no good data on how many people may be
catching the virus but showing no or few symptoms, or how to
successfully treat patients who get sick with MERS.
"There is so much missing in our knowledge of this infection
after 20 months - whether it be the epidemiology, the
transmission routes, the virology, or behavioural change," said
Jeremy Farrar, an infectious disease specialist and director of
the Wellcome Trust international charity.
The Saudis have been offered a lot of help, he said, but
"they are not open to it."
"The world is very lucky this virus seems to be stable and
doesn't seem to be changing, but 20 months in to the emergence
of a new virus, just imagine if it had been another SARS."
Comparisons with SARS have dogged the MERS coronavirus since
it first surfaced - not only because the two viruses belong to
the same family but also because they cause similar symptoms.
There is one key difference: SARS in 2003 was more dangerous
than MERS is now, not because it has a higher fatality rate -
the SARS death toll was lower at around 10 percent - but because
it spread more easily from person to person.
LIKE SARS, IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE
When SARS hit global headlines in 2003, it had already been
circulating unchecked in China for several months. It fell below
the radar of the WHO, which was kept in the dark by secretive
Chinese officials.
When Beijing did come clean, Public Health England's
Heymann, who back then was chief of the WHO's infectious disease
section, says public chastising of China, coupled with intensive
daily collaboration between specialists, helped bring the
outbreak to an end within months. The disease killed almost 800
people worldwide.
"There were three virtual groups - laboratory people,
clinicians and epidemiologists - who networked daily by phone
and email, working together to solve the problem," Heymann said.
Saudi suspicions about working with teams of researchers
outside the kingdom - and the Deputy Minister's desire to stay
in control - may have been prompted by precisely the
information-sharing that characterised the virus's first few
days, interviews with key scientists and public health officials
involved in tracking MERS since 2012 suggest. Memish did not
respond to that suggestion.
Ali Mohamed Zaki, an Egyptian microbiologist working at the
Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah, found and reported the
first MERS patient by posting lab results on an international
scientific website. Zaki was sacked within a week of going
public about the new virus. He has since returned to his native
Egypt and now works at the faculty of medicine at Cairo's Ain
Shams University.
"I lost my job because of this discovery," he told Reuters.
No-one at the Jeddah hospital could be contacted for comment.
The fact the Dutch team with whom Zaki had first
communicated took out a patent on the newly identified virus
seems also to have rankled. In an email to Reuters, Deputy
Health Minister Memish described that move as being driven by a
"financial agenda."
Ab Osterhaus, who heads the virology department at the
Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam, said patenting the virus
was the "normal thing to do" in such a situation, and said his
lab freely shared details of the virus with everyone and anyone
who wants to conduct research.
There are few patents on viruses, largely because most of
them were discovered many years ago. But research institutes
often take out patents, at the same time as sharing a virus
freely, as a way of encouraging future interest from industry in
developing vaccines or other drugs.
"We've always been very open with everything," Osterhaus
said.
"Somebody should be doing the epidemiological work in Saudi,
and we have all the techniques operational today to be involved
in those kinds of studies, so we'd be happy to collaborate. We
have offered our services to Memish, but apparently we are not
the obvious candidates to help."
Others who worked with Saudi scientists at the very
beginning of the outbreak, when MERS had not even been named and
was only just starting to be investigated, say Saudi authorities
- and Memish in particular - wanted an increasing level of
control.
Ian Lipkin, a virologist at New York's Columbia University,
was among the first to establish a link between the MERS virus
and camels. Lipkin told Reuters that he initially worked with
Memish, but the two fell out. "I haven't worked with him in six
months. We no longer work together at all," he said.
Lipkin declined to give details, saying only: "We're just
not in agreement on many things."
A specialist in infectious diseases, Memish has served on
advisory committees for the WHO, and published more than 180
papers in the past decade - several in high-impact journals such
as The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine, according
to an analysis by ThomsonReuters IP & Science unit. This volume
of work is indicative of a fairly prolific research scientist,
but not out of the ordinary.
Zaki said Memish was "very angry" to hear he was to publish
a paper along with Osterhaus's team in the New England Journal
of Medicine on the discovery of the MERS virus. "He (Memish)
wanted to have the whole story for himself," Zaki said.
And asked whether he, as discoverer of the virus, has since
been able to work from Egypt with Saudi scientists to
investigate it in more detail, Zaki added: "No no, not at all."
Memish says he'd be happy to work with Lipkin in the future
"if his services will be needed and (would) not duplicate our
work with other partners." He did not respond to questions about
whether he was trying to claim credit for every MERS
investigation.
Memish's boss was replaced as Saudi Health Minister just as
MERS appeared to be gathering pace. His replacement, Labour
Minister Adel Fakieh, was not available for interview with
Reuters. His appointment was seen by commentators as an attempt
by the government to be seen taking MERS more seriously.
CRITICAL GAPS
As the frustration over the response emerges, big questions
about the deadly virus remain.
Keiji Fukuda, the WHO's head of health security, has been
careful not to directly criticise Saudi authorities. But in a
media briefing on May 14, he described progress as slow and
admitted that despite repeated calls from the WHO, crucial
research has not yet been done.
"There are critical gaps in information," Fukuda said. He
noted in particular the continuing lack of a case-control study
- an essential starting point for determining where a new
disease is coming from, who it is infecting, and how. "In
principle, everybody accepts that the studies are important to
do, and that they may yield some of the critical information
that is wanted, but ... it has been slow."
In July 2013, he also said the WHO had "conducted a number
of missions in the Middle East, primarily to provide support to
assess what is the situation, (and) what investigations should
be done."
Memish defends his country's actions and says he has
collaborated widely. He points to other infectious viral
diseases, such as Ebola, which has caused sporadic but deadly
outbreaks in Africa since it was first identified 40 years ago
and about which scientists still have limited knowledge.
"All these collaborations have answered many questions but
of course (there) still remain some to be answered," he said.
"Look at Ebola, which has been around for many years, and tell
me ... do we have all the answers on source, mode of
transmission from zoonotic source and treatment or vaccine
prevention?"
