RIYADH, March 20 A Saudi court has sentenced 13
men to up to 14 years in prison for security offences including
material support to wanted Islamist militants, aiding terrorism
and helping young men go to Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan to
fight.
The conservative Islamic kingdom has sentenced thousands of
its citizens to prison terms for similar offences over the past
decade since al Qaeda waged a campaign of attacks from 2003-06
inside the country, killing hundreds of people.
But the growing role of militants in Syria has raised fear
in Riyadh about a new wave of radicalism among its own citizens
and the government has issued stern new penalties for fighting
abroad or supporting groups it says are extremist.
The detentions have angered some conservative Saudis, who
fear they are being targeted for their religious beliefs, as
well as among liberals who say they have not been given fair
trials. The government denies such accusations.
The 13 sentenced on Wednesday to between three and 14 years
in prison were nine Saudi citizens, two Jordanians, an Egyptian
and a Syrian, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
They were convicted of owning material that glorified al
Qaeda, money laundering and of involvement in weapons training
in militant camps, SPA reported, without giving details on where
these were located.
Some were also convicted of financing militants in Iraq.
Last week Saudi Arabia officially denied accusations by Iraqi
Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki that Riyadh supported Sunni
insurgents in his country's Anbar province.
Earlier this month, the government issued a list of groups
it described as terrorist or extremist, including al Qaeda
affiliates in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, the Muslim Brotherhood, the
Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah in Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Houthi
rebels in Yemen.
Last month it said moral or material support for such groups
would incur prison terms of five to 30 years, while travelling
overseas to fight would be punishable by sentences of three to
20 years.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Sami Aboudi and Mark
Heinrich)