(Adds conviction on Thursday of second group of 15 men)
RIYADH, March 20 A Saudi court has jailed 28 men
for security offences including material support to wanted
Islamist militants, aiding terrorism and helping young men go to
Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan to fight.
The conservative Islamic kingdom has sentenced thousands of
its citizens to prison terms for similar offences over the past
decade. Al Qaeda waged a campaign of attacks from 2003-6 inside
the country, killing hundreds of people.
The growing role of militants in Syria has raised fear in
Riyadh about a new wave of radicalism among its own citizens,
and the government has issued stern new penalties for fighting
abroad or supporting groups it says are extremist.
The detentions have angered some conservative Saudis, who
fear they are being targeted for their religious beliefs, as
well as among liberals who say the accused have not been given
fair trials. The government denies such allegations.
A group of 13 men were sentenced on Wednesday to between
three and 14 years in prison. Among them were nine Saudi
citizens, two Jordanians, an Egyptian and a Syrian, the official
Saudi Press Agency reported.
They were convicted of owning material that glorified al
Qaeda, money laundering, and involvement in weapons training in
militant camps, SPA reported, without giving details on where
these were located.
A second group of 15 men, who were described by SPA as
belonging to the same cell and included 14 Saudis and a
Jordanian, were sentenced to jail terms of between 11 months and
16 years in prison on Thursday for the same offences.
Some were also convicted of financing militants in Iraq.
Last week Saudi Arabia officially denied accusations by Iraqi
Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki that Riyadh supported Sunni
insurgents in his country's Anbar province.
Al-Riyadh newspaper on Thursday reported that some of those
sentenced on Wednesday had helped militants travel to Iraq,
Syria and Afghanistan to fight alongside Islamist groups in
civil wars.
Earlier this month, the government issued a list of groups
it described as terrorist or extremist, including al Qaeda
affiliates in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, the Muslim Brotherhood, the
Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah in Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Houthi
rebels in Yemen.
Last month it said moral or material support for such groups
would incur prison terms of five to 30 years, while travelling
overseas to fight would be punishable by sentences of three to
20 years.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Mark
Trevelyan)