ABU DHABI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's King Salman
ordered on Wednesday a one-month salary bonus for all military
and security personnel to convey his "appreciation of their
efforts", the official SPA news agency announced.
The decree came after the king earlier in the day appointed
a new heir and second-in-line as part of a major cabinet
reshuffle, and after the most intense activity by the Saudi
military in several years.
Since late March, a Saudi-led coalition has been bombing
Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen, and authorities said last
week that security forces had gone on alert for a possible
militant attack on a shopping mall or energy installation.
SPA did not say how much money would be disbursed for the
bonus, but it is likely to be sizeable; the armed forces,
including the national guard and paramilitary forces, are
estimated by analysts to exceed 200,000 active-duty personnel.
Royal bonuses at times of political change or tension have a
long history in Saudi Arabia. To mark his accession in January,
King Salman ordered the payment of two months' extra salary and
pensions to government employees and retirees. Lavish social
welfare spending was announced during the Arab Spring uprisings
elsewhere in the region in 2011.
