RIYADH, April 21 Saudi Arabian King Abdullah on Monday removed Health Minister Abdullah al-Rabeeah from his post, state television announced.

His duties will be taken over by Labour Minister Adel Fakieh, the TV channel said, citing the king's royal decree. Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it had confirmed 13 new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a SARS-like virus. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Robin Pomeroy)