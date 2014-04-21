BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences Q4 reports loss per share of $0.73
* Caladrius Biosciences announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
RIYADH, April 21 Saudi Arabian King Abdullah on Monday removed Health Minister Abdullah al-Rabeeah from his post, state television announced.
His duties will be taken over by Labour Minister Adel Fakieh, the TV channel said, citing the king's royal decree. Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it had confirmed 13 new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a SARS-like virus. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Robin Pomeroy)
* Caladrius Biosciences announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Abbott laboratories says chairman and ceo miles white total compensation for 2016 $20.3 million versus. $19.4 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resverlogix announces third positive recommendation from data safety monitoring board for phase 3 study of Apabetalone and provides an update on corporate activities