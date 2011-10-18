(Adds details)

* Q3 net profit 1.22 bln riyals vs 1.14 bln riyals a year ago

* Q3 profit misses forecasts

* Q3 revenue 4.6 bln riyals, down from Q2 as smart phone sales drop

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Oct 18 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) posted a 7.6 percent increase in third-quarter profit, missing estimates as the telecoms operator sold fewer smart phone handsets and competition in data and international calling rose.

The company, an affiliate of UAE's Etisalat , made a net profit of 1.22 billion riyals, compared with a profit of 1.14 billion riyals in the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the firm to post a quarterly profit of 1.35 billion riyals.

Mobily, which unveiled its long-term evolution (LTE) high-speed network in September, said revenues were 4.6 billion riyals in the quarter, up from 3.99 billion a year earlier, but down from 5.1 billion in the second quarter of 2011.

"The company reduced its sales of low-margin smart phones in the third quarter," Mobily said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.

Mobily's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin rose to 39 percent in the third-quarter, up from 34 percent in the preceding three months, but competition in data services and international calling is increasing, it said.

"In addition, the company's sales of iPhone 4 , in particular, declined with customers' anticipation of the new version of the device," it added.

Mobily and other Gulf operators are trying to persuade customers to upgrade to smart phones and subscribe to data tariffs in an attempt to offset falling voice margins.

Mobily's data revenue rose 7 percent quarter-on-quarter, with mobile broadband subscribers exceeding 6.3 million by quarter-end, it added.

The operator's shares ended flat before the results were announced, to be down 1.4 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)