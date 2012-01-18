(Adds dividend, analyst quotes)
* Q4 net profit 1.7 bln riyals vs 1.46 bln riyals a year ago
* Data accounted for 22 percent of total revenue in 2011
* Proposes dividend of 2 riyals per share for H2 2011
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Jan 18 Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily) reported a 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on
Wednesday, beating estimates as the Saudi telecoms operator's
data revenue and post-paid mobile subscriber numbers rose.
The carrier, an affiliate of UAE's Etisalat, also
proposed a larger-than-expected dividend of 2 riyals per share
for the second half of the year.
"The main focus will be on Mobily's dividend - if this is
1.75 riyals for the second half of 2011 it will meet previous
guidance from the company," said Farouk Miah, NCB Capital
telecoms analyst, speaking before Mobily's announcement.
The operator made a net profit of 1.7 billion riyals ($453
million) in the fourth quarter of 2011, up from 1.46 billion
riyals in the same period a year ago.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the firm to
post a quarterly profit of 1.44 billion riyals.
Mobily, which unveiled its long-term evolution (LTE)
high-speed network in September, said data revenue in 2011 rose
59 percent. Data accounted for 22 percent of total revenue last
year, up from 18 percent in 2010.
Mobily's margins fell to 40 percent in the fourth-quarter,
down from 44 percent a year earlier, as the operator's sales of
low margin smart phones and tablets increased. Mobily has pushed
these devices to boost data sales.
"As smart phones become cheaper, data use will increase
further as lower income customers start buying data packages,"
said NCB's Miah.
Mobily's contract phone subscriber base rose 50 percent last
year to account for 28 percent of revenue, it said.
"Contract customers are wealthier, spend more on phone
services and are also less likely to switch operators than lower
income subscribers," said Miah. "Both Mobily and Zain Saudi
are focusing on trying to convert their existing base
to postpaid contracts.
"They are doing this by offering more attractive bundles to
contract customers - the difference in pricing between prepaid
and postpaid is getting bigger.
"Overall, contract customers do spend more, but the
per-minute pricing is cheaper."
The operator's shares closed 1.4 percent lower on the Saudi
bourse before the results were announced.
Mobily competes with former monopoly Saudi Telecom Co
and Zain Saudi, an affiliate of Kuwait's Zain
.
