REFILE-Tax reforms threaten US bond market
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.
DUBAI Oct 18 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat Co (Mobily) on Tuesday reported a 7.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, according to a statement to the kingdom's bourse.
Quarterly profit was 1.22 billion riyals ($325 million), compared to 1.14 billion riyals a year ago.
* Mobily says Q3 revenue rises 16 pct to 4.6 bln riyals
* Mobily says data revenues up 7 pct quarter-on-quarter
* Mobily says mobile broadband subscribers exceed 6.3 mln by Q3-end. ($1 = 3.750 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Martina Fuchs)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.
* BML Investment Partners, L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Richardson Electronics Ltd as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jV407D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
PARIS, Feb 6 Giant Internet firms Facebook and Google joined forces with news organisations on Monday to launch new fact-checking tools designed to root out "fake news" stories in France ahead of the country's presidential election.