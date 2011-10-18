DUBAI Oct 18 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat Co (Mobily) on Tuesday reported a 7.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, according to a statement to the kingdom's bourse.

Quarterly profit was 1.22 billion riyals ($325 million), compared to 1.14 billion riyals a year ago.

* Mobily says Q3 revenue rises 16 pct to 4.6 bln riyals

* Mobily says data revenues up 7 pct quarter-on-quarter

* Mobily says mobile broadband subscribers exceed 6.3 mln by Q3-end. ($1 = 3.750 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Martina Fuchs)