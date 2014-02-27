Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Feb 27 Saudi Arabia's Mobily has signed export credit agency agreements worth 2.1 billion riyals ($560 million) to buy equipment from Nokia Siemens Networks and Ericsson, the telecom operator said in a bourse filing.
The agreements, 1.05 billion riyals with the Swedish Export Credits Guarantee Board and the remainder with Export Credit Agency of Finland, have a tenor of 10 years and will be used over an 18-month period, Mobily said.
The company, also known as Etihad Etisalat and an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat, will repay the loans in 17 semi-annual equal installments. The loans carry a fixed interest rate of 2.4 percent per annum.
Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale were lead arrangers for the loans. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)