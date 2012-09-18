Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
RIYADH, Sept 18 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) does not require any new financing following the signing of a 10 billion riyal ($2.67 billion), sharia-compliant loan in February, a company executive said on Tuesday.
"That was good enough for the time being. If the business required another financing, we will do so," Khalid al-Kaf, managing director of Mobily, told reporters on the sidelines of a company event.
Mobily, Saudi Arabia's second-largest telecoms operator by market capitalisation, rolled three existing facilities into a new, four-tranche Islamic loan with tenors of between five and seven years, it said in a statement in February.
The carrier is an affiliate of Etisalat, the former monopoly operator in the United Arab Emirates. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)