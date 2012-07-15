BRIEF-Rubik Financial requests trading halt
* Requests an immediate trading halt to remain in place until company makes an announcement about a potential change of control transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 15 Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's no.2 telecoms operator, reported a 22 percent rise in second-quarter profit on the same period in 2011.
The firm, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , said it made a net profit of 1.421 billion riyals in the three months to June 30, up from 1.164 billion riyals in the year-earlier period. (Writing by Andrew Hammond)
* NEULION- TIM ALAVATHIL IS TAKING ON ROLE OF CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING TREVOR RENFIELD, WHO TODAY RESIGNED FROM POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fuze Inc files to say it raised about $104.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $120.3 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kMD74E) Further company coverage: [Fuze Inc]