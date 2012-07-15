DUBAI, July 15 Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's no.2 telecoms operator, reported a 22 percent rise in second-quarter profit on the same period in 2011.

The firm, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , said it made a net profit of 1.421 billion riyals in the three months to June 30, up from 1.164 billion riyals in the year-earlier period. (Writing by Andrew Hammond)