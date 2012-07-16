BRIEF-Idea Cellular says co not aware of any sale of equity held by Providence in co
* IDEA CELLULAR clarifies on news item "Providence likely to sell stake and exit investments in Idea Cellular"
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 15 Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's second biggest telecommunications operator, posted a 22 percent rise in second-quarter profit, marginally beating analysts' forecasts, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.
The firm, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , said it made a net profit of 1.421 billion riyals ($379 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 1.164 billion riyals in the year-earlier period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast Mobily - which competes with the Gulf's No.1 operator Saudi Telecom Co and Zain Saudi, part-owned by Kuwait's Zain - would make a quarterly profit of 1.38 billion riyals.
Revenues for the second quarter amounted to 5.678 billion riyals, up 11 percent from the same period a year earlier. Operating income for the quarter increased by 20 percent to 1.468 billion riyals.
Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Mobily to "buy" from "neutral" in June, citing a four-fold increase in its mobile broadband subscriber base last year.
(Reporting by Andrew Hammond and Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
