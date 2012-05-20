RIYADH May 20 Construction firm Mohammad Al
Mojil Group (MMG) said on Sunday its chief executive
had resigned and it was appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers to
advise it on its financial performance.
The contractor said it would replace Ibrahim Zadeh within
three months, adding the decision to accept his resignation was
taken to "increase operational efficiency and improve financial
performance," according to a bourse statement.
The group's first-quarter net profits fell by 31 percent
from the same period in 2011 to 22.5 million riyals ($6
million), it said in April. It had a fourth quarter loss of 1.03
billion riyals.
The company said then it was "confident of its ability to
continue its business and obtain new projects and provide the
necessary funding in a timely manner to meet its obligations".
On Sunday, MMG said Zadeh submitted his resignation at a
board meeting on Saturday, but it did not name a successor.
It added that PwC and an internal committee would conduct a
review of the company's performance to raise efficiency and
reduce expenses.
The company's shares closed up 0.4 percent on Sunday.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting By Angus McDowall)