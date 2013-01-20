KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 20 Financially
troubled Saudi Arabian construction company Mohammad Al Mojil
Group (MMG) plans to start legal action to collect
dues and claims worth more than 400 million riyals ($107
million), it said on Sunday.
The company said it would take legal action against the
Saudi unit of Britain's Petrofac, Saudi Binladin Group,
and South Korea's SK Engineering and Construction, an
affiliate of SK Holdings.
MMG, which is restructuring its operations after being hit
by heavy losses and accumulated debt, said in a bourse statement
that the legal action was coming after "all available solutions
and options were exhausted".
It did not give details of the legal action. It added that
it would take measures against other companies, but did not
elaborate.
Officials at Saudi Binladin and the Saudi operations of
Petrofac and SK Engineering were not immediately available to
comment.
In November last year, shareholders in MMG rejected the idea
of liquidating the company, which is involved in oil and gas
projects, mainly for state oil company Saudi Aramco.
The company's recovery plan includes asset sales, cutting
bank debt and absorbing accumulated losses.
MMG is involved in building part of Aramco's Wasit gas
programme, as well as the Aramco-Sinopec refinery in Yanbu,
among others. It has branches in the United Arab Emirates.