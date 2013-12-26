Dec 26 Saudi Arabia's M3 money supply growth rebounded to 13.5 percent year-on-year in November from a 14-month low of 10.4 percent in October, central bank data showed on Thursday. Growth in bank lending to the private sector accelerated to 13.8 percent from 13.5 percent. The central bank's net foreign assets hit a record high of 2.676 trillion riyals ($713 billion) in November. SAUDI MONEY SUPPLY END-NOV 13 END-OCT 13 END-NOV 12 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 18.6 14.5 12.4 M2 change yr/yr 15.4 10.6 11.5 M2-M1 change yr/yr 6.7 0.4 9.3 M3 pct change yr/yr 13.5 10.4 11.4 Bank private sector claims 13.8 13.5 14.9 SAUDI C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS (bln riyals) 2,675.6 2,657.6 2,376.5 pct change 12.6 13.1 20.5 NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data.