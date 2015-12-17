DUBAI Dec 17 Saudi short-term borrowing costs
moved higher on Thursday, though much less than the quarter
percentage point rate move by the kingdom the previous day,
reflecting that the move was partially factored in by the
markets.
Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency raised interest rates within
half an hour of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to do so on
Wednesday, to avert further speculation on their currency and
its peg with the U.S. dollar due to low oil prices.
Other Gulf nations Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
also followed suit and announced hikes of a quarter of a
percentage point in key official rates, with their money rates
also inching up to reflect the new interest rate environment.
The three-month Saudi Interbank Offered Rate (SAIBOR)
, which hovered at a three-year low of 0.77 percent
between March and July, rose 10 basis points to hit 1.37 percent
on Thursday -- its highest level since January 2009.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank lifted the range of its
benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to
0.25-0.50 percent -- its first rate hike in nine years.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)