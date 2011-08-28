Aug 28 Saudi Arabia's M3 money supply growth remained at 13.1 percent year-on-year at the end of July for the second month in a row, central bank data showed.

Bank lending to the private sector rose 8.7 percent in July, its fastest growth rate in 27 months, up from a 7.8 percent increase in the previous month.

The central bank's net foreign assets reached a record high of 1.877 trillion riyals ($500 billion), the data also showed.

SAUDI MONEY SUPPLY END-JULY 11 END-JUNE 11 END-JULY 10 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 23.5 24.2 20.6 M2 change yr/yr 15.4 15.2 5.1 M2-M1 change yr/yr -1.1 -1.9 -16.6 M3 pct change yr/yr 13.1 13.1 2.3 Bank private sector claims yr/yr 8.7 7.8 4.9 SAUDI C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS (bln riyals) 1,876.5 1,844.3 1,563.7 ($1 = 3.750 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)