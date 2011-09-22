BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
Sept 22 Saudi Arabia's M3 money supply growth accelerated to a three-month high of 14.8 percent year-on-year at the end of August, after a 13.1 percent rise in July, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Bank lending to the private sector rose 9.2 percent in August, its fastest growth rate in 28 months, up from 8.7 percent in the previous month.
The central bank's net foreign assets reached a record high of 1.879 trillion riyals ($501 billion), the data also showed.
SAUDI MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 11 END-JULY 11 END-AUG 10 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 25.0 23.5 20.4 M2 change yr/yr 16.2 15.4 6.2 M2-M1 change yr/yr -1.6 -1.1 -14.4 M3 pct change yr/yr 14.8 13.1 2.9 Bank private sector claims yr/yr 9.2 8.7 3.3 SAUDI C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS (bln riyals) 1,878.7 1,876.5 1,573.8 ($1 = 3.750 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.