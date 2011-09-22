Sept 22 Saudi Arabia's M3 money supply growth accelerated to a three-month high of 14.8 percent year-on-year at the end of August, after a 13.1 percent rise in July, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Bank lending to the private sector rose 9.2 percent in August, its fastest growth rate in 28 months, up from 8.7 percent in the previous month.

The central bank's net foreign assets reached a record high of 1.879 trillion riyals ($501 billion), the data also showed.

SAUDI MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 11 END-JULY 11 END-AUG 10 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 25.0 23.5 20.4 M2 change yr/yr 16.2 15.4 6.2 M2-M1 change yr/yr -1.6 -1.1 -14.4 M3 pct change yr/yr 14.8 13.1 2.9 Bank private sector claims yr/yr 9.2 8.7 3.3 SAUDI C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS (bln riyals) 1,878.7 1,876.5 1,573.8 ($1 = 3.750 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)