By Andrew Torchia
| DUBAI, March 29
shrank in February for the first time in more than a decade,
shrank in February for the first time in more than a decade,
central bank data showed on Tuesday, in a fresh sign the economy
of the world's largest oil exporter is slowing sharply because
of depressed oil prices.
The broadest measure of money supply published by the
central bank, M3, dropped 0.9 percent from a year earlier last
month, its first annual decline since at least 2004.
Narrower money supply measures M1 and M2 also shrank. M1,
which includes currency in circulation and demand deposits but
excludes less liquid assets such as savings and time deposits,
contracted a hefty 5.1 percent.
"This is part of a trend. It's concerning in that it
reflects the size of banks' balance sheets ... The figures are
generally an indicator of domestic demand," said William
Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at London's Capital
Economics.
Low oil prices pushed the budget into a deficit of nearly
$100 billion last year and the government has embarked since
late 2015 on spending cuts and tax rises to narrow the gap,
hitting consumer spending and companies' willingness to invest.
Money supply figures are often volatile, and the February
data contained some moderately positive factors - bank lending
to the private sector expanded 10.0 percent from a year earlier.
But cash withdrawals from automated teller machines, one
indicator of consumer spending, sank 13 percent from a year ago
in February. The year-earlier total was inflated by a two-month
salary bonus for public employees to mark the accession of King
Salman; such largesse looks unlikely to be repeated.
More economic pain is expected in coming months because, in
a fresh austerity step, the government ordered ministries in
mid-March to cut their spending on contracts by at least 5
percent.
Jackson said Riyadh's massive fiscal reserves meant it could
probably manage the spending cuts to avoid an economic
recession. Net foreign assets at the central bank, which acts as
the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, totalled $584 billion in
February, the data showed.
That marked a 17.3 percent drop from a year earlier, as the
central bank liquidated reserves to pay the government's bills,
but the current level of assets suggests Riyadh could continue
spending at its present pace for several years.
However, Jackson said the country was in for a lengthy
fiscal squeeze that would push economic growth down to 1.5
percent this year and 1.0 percent next year from an estimated
3.4 percent in 2015.
Because of the austerity measures, inflation has risen
sharply, which is expected to deter consumers. Annual consumer
price inflation jumped to 4.3 percent in January, the highest in
over three years, from 2.3 percent in December after the
government cut fuel subsidies and hiked utility fees.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)