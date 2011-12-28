Dec 28 Saudi Arabia's M3 money supply growth eased to 12.4 percent year-on-year at the end of November from 14.4 percent in the previous month, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Bank lending to the private sector rose 10.7 percent in November, its fastest growth rate in 31 months, up from 9.8 percent in October.

The central bank's net foreign assets reached a record high of 1.973 trillion riyals ($526.1 billion), the data also showed.

SAUDI MONEY SUPPLY END-NOV 11 END-OCT 11 END-NOV 10 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 22.4 23.5 20.3 M2 change yr/yr 14.4 15.8 6.0 M2-M1 change yr/yr -2.4 -0.5 -15.1 M3 pct change yr/yr 12.4 14.4 3.7 Bank private sector claims yr/yr 10.7 9.8 3.7 SAUDI C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS (bln riyals) 1,972.9 1,947.8 1,626.5 ($1 = 3.75 Saudi riyals)