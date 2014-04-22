April 22 Saudi Arabia's national home finance
company, Bidaya, may open its doors by the end of this year,
part of efforts to raise low levels of home ownership in the
country, its founding sponsor said.
In development since 2010, the company is a venture between
the finance ministry's Public Investment Fund and the
Jeddah-based Islamic Corporation for the Development of the
Private Sector (ICD), a unit of the Islamic Development Bank
.
Bidaya is in its last phase of development prior to launch
and will submit an application for a licence as soon as
regulations under the kingdom's mortgage laws are finalised, ICD
chief executive Khaled Al-Aboodi told Reuters.
"Practically, we are planning to have the company
operational by the end of 2014."
A shortage of affordable housing is an economic and social
issue, and a source of price inflation, in the fast-growing
country of about 30 million people, most of whom are under the
age of 30; a lack of low- and medium-cost housing has been
compounded by limited financing options for home ownership.
"Bidaya will increase access to finance for middle-income
home buyers across the Kingdom. Bidaya is an important project
for the ICD and Saudi Arabia given its impact on the Saudi
market and the sustainability of the sector," Al-Aboodi said.
He did not specify the number of customers or volume of
business which Bidaya expected, but said the "target size" of
its paid-up capital would be 900 million riyals ($240 million).
The firm will use sharia-compliant financing contracts such
as ijara (Islamic leasing), diminishing musharaka and hybrid
structures designed to meet local regulations, Al-Aboodi added.
In diminishing musharaka, the lender and home buyer share
the costs of purchasing a home; the home owner then pays rent to
the lender while purchasing the lender's share of the house in
instalments.
Capitas Group International, an international management
firm with experience in setting up sharia-compliant mortgage and
real estate finance platforms, has been helping to prepare
Bidaya for launch.
Home ownership in Saudi Arabia is just 30 percent, compared
to a global average of 70 percent, while mortgage penetration is
estimated at just 2 percent of gross domestic product, Al Rajhi
Capital said in a research note in January. Mortgage loans
exceed 50 percent of GDP in many developed countries.
Home financing options offered by Saudi banks in the past
have been limited; for example, buyers have had home payments
automatically deducted from their salaries by lending banks.
In 2012 the kingdom introduced a package of mortgage laws to
stimulate home financing, and since last December, the central
bank has issued six real estate financing licences to
institutions including Riyad Bank, Arab National Bank
and Amlak International.
But commercial banks are still feeling their way towards
using the laws in practice, so authorities aim to supplement
their efforts with financing from other organisations such as
Bidaya.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)