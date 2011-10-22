* Nayef became second deputy prime minister in 2009
* Has reputation as a conservative, even by Saudi standards
* Said to have opposed some reforms
DUBAI, Oct 22 Saudi Arabia's powerful interior
minister, Prince Nayef, now likely to become heir to the throne
after the death of Crown Prince Sultan, has led a crackdown on
al Qaeda militants trying to drive out Westerners and overthrow
the ruling al Saud family.
This has made Nayef, who is about 77 and is considered a
conservative even by Saudi standards for his close ties with the
austere Wahhabi sect of Islam, a pivotal figure in the world's
biggest oil exporter.
The royal court announced the death of Prince Sultan, who
was thought to be aged about 86, in New York of colon cancer at
dawn on Saturday.
As second deputy prime minister, Nayef is first in line to
become crown prince, but he would have to be confirmed in that
position by the Allegiance Council, a body of royals set up by
King Abdullah after he came to the throne in 2005.
Nayef, already one of the most senior princes, has
supervised the daily affairs of the kingdom, the birthplace of
Islam, in the absence of both the king, who has suffered from
back problems, and Sultan in the past.
His emergence as the most active senior member of the ruling
family has caused liberal Saudis some disquiet because of his
close ties to the powerful clergy of the kingdom's austere
Wahhabi school of Islam.
But if he became king, Nayef might move towards the centre
ground of a political system that prizes consensus, allowing the
slow process of economic and social reforms initiated by King
Abdullah to continue.
Nayef was born in the western city of Taif around 1934 and
is the half-brother of King Abdullah and son of the state's
founder, King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud.
He became governor of Riyadh at the age of 20 and has been
interior minister since 1975. He was appointed second deputy
prime minister in 2009 when Sultan left the country to
convalesce after medical treatment.
That appointment put him in line to become crown prince.
The Allegiance Council, which King Abdullah will convene to
confirm the succession for the first time, has the task of
approving his choice of crown prince or nominating its own
candidate instead.
EXTENDED AUTHORITY
Nayef's three decades as interior minister have allowed him
to extend his authority across government into foreign policy,
religious affairs and the media.
He oversees arrangements for the annual Haj pilgrimage to
Mecca, when 2 million Muslims gather in the birthplace of Islam,
and heads security cooperation with Yemen and other countries
trying to stem the flow of infiltrators, drugs smugglers and
arms traffickers across Saudi borders.
Conservative even by Saudi Arabia's austere standards, Nayef
is sometimes portrayed as putting the brakes on the king's
cautious political reforms.
Earlier this year he publicly admonished a member of the
mainly consultative Shura Council who had called for a review of
the ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia.
It was also Nayef who ended months of speculation in the
run-up to partial elections in February 2005 as to whether women
would be allowed to vote or stand for office. Nayef said it was
too soon for women to take part -- and the debate was over.
Analysts say Nayef may take a more moderate line if he
becomes king, and note that the present monarch was portrayed as
a staunch conservative when he became crown prince in 1995, but
proved to be a sometimes ambitious reformer as king.
Nayef raised eyebrows in the West after the Sept. 11, 2001
attacks in the United States when he expressed doubt that Saudis
were among the hijackers and denied that militants loyal to
Osama bin Laden were present in Saudi Arabia.
But he launched an increasingly successful security campaign
in response to a wave of attacks on Westerners and Saudi
security forces that began in May 2003 and has vowed to beat the
militants, however long it takes.
"I cannot say that operations have ended," Nayef said in
April after security forces killed 15 suspects in the bloodiest
shootout with militants so far. "But they have been weakened and
we will continue to fight them".
Militants have also turned their fire directly on Nayef.
The Saudi wing of al Qaeda said a suicide bombing at the
interior ministry in December, which caused some damage to the
building but killed only the bomber, was aimed at the minister
and his son Prince Mohammad who also oversees counter-terrorism.
