* Interior Minister Nayef bin Abdulaziz named crown prince
* Allegiance Council involved in the appointment
* No new defence minister announced
(Adds analyst, details and background)
By Angus McDowall
DUBAI, Oct 28 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah has
appointed Interior Minister Prince Nayef as the new crown
prince, the Royal Court said in a statement issued on Friday,
signalling an orderly process of future succession in the
world's largest oil exporter.
"We chose His Royal Highness Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz as
crown prince," said the statement, read on state television and
carried on the kingdom's news agency SPA soon after midnight.
It said Nayef, who is in his 70s, was appointed after King
Abdullah took his choice to a royal family body called the
Allegiance Council, set up in 2006 to make the process of
succession in the conservative Islamic nation smoother and more
orderly.
It was the first time the council had been involved in the
appointment of a new crown prince, a move that analysts had said
would help to regulate an opaque system of succession.
Crown Prince Sultan died of colon cancer in New York almost
a week ago. He was also the kingdom's defence and aviation
minister for nearly five decades. No replacements for these
positions have yet been appointed.
At stake is the stability of a key U.S. ally, whose ruling
al-Saud family wields great influence over Sunni Muslims through
its guardianship of Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina.
Just over a century ago, King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud recaptured
the family's historical stronghold of Riyadh from a rival clan,
setting his family on a path of conquest from the Red Sea to the
Gulf that eventually made the sleepy oasis town the capital of
the world's foremost oil power.
As interior minister since 1975, a post to which he was
reappointed in the Royal Court statement, Nayef has developed a
reputation as a conservative with close ties to the Saudi
religious establishment.
Nayef is sometimes portrayed as putting the brakes on the
King Abdullah's cautious reforms which aim to reconcile the
kingdom's conservative Islamic traditions with a youthful,
increasingly outward looking population in the Middle East's
largest economy.
Some 60 percent of Saudis are under the age of 30 and
Internet penetration is 44 percent, according to
internetworldstats.com.
DIFFERING VIEWS
Earlier this year Nayef publicly admonished a member of the
mainly consultative Shura Council who had called for a review of
the ban on women driving.
"This means less for Saudi Arabia's external relations than
it does internally because a lot of people there, especially
women, are apprehensive that Nayef will close back down some of
the space that Abdullah has opened up around individual
citizens," said Thomas Lippman, a Saudi Arabia specialist at the
Middle East Institute in Washington.
However, analysts and former diplomats in Saudi Arabia, the
birthplace of Islam, say Crown Prince Nayef might show a
different side to his character in his new position.
In recent years he has already run the kingdom on a
day-to-day basis when King Abdullah and Prince Sultan were both
absent. King Abdullah's recurrent back problem has caused him to
go abroad for medical treatment.
Nayef, a half-brother of King Abdullah, was born around 1933
in Taif, the pretty mountain town where the royal court repaired
each year to escape the stifling summer of the capital Riyadh
and the second city Jeddah.
Saudi Arabia had only a year earlier come into being after
Nayef's father King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud united the Bedouin tribes
behind his vision of a pure Islamic state and conquered much of
the Arabian Peninsula.
Growing up in the royal court of the 1930s and 1940s, Nayef
is of the last generation of Saudis who knew the austere desert
kingdom before the first flush of oil wealth changed it beyond
all recognition.
As interior minister, Nayef led a successful effort to end a
wave of al Qaeda attacks inside the kingdom from 2003.
Television footage on Saudi news channels on Thursday showed
some leading members of the al-Saud family receiving mourners
for Crown Prince Sultan at the Yamama Palace in Riyadh.
One robed prince followed another in a sea of red and white
headdresses, camel-hair cloaks and gold trim as members of the
expansive royal family stepped forward to offer a brief embrace
to the full brothers of Crown Prince Sultan.
His death has also opened up another vacancy at the top of
government: the crucial role of defence minister in a country
that uses multi-billion dollar arms purchases to make its
military one of the best equipped in the Middle East and to
cement ties with allies.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Ralph
Gowling)