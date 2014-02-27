DUBAI Feb 27 Saudi Arabia's government will
sell a 15-percent stake in National Commercial Bank (NCB)
, the country's largest lender by assets, in an
initial public offering, Finance Minister Ibrahim al Assaf was
quoted as saying on Thursday.
Assaf said the IPO file would be submitted to the market
regulator in the third quarter of this year, state news agency
SPA reported. Sovereign fund Public Investment Fund will be the
seller.
The share sale will be the kingdom's first bank IPO since
2008 and is likely to be a big-ticket deal as NCB has assets of
$100.6 billion and made a net profit of $2.1 billion last year.
NCB owns 90.71 percent of investment firm NCB Capital and
has a 66.27 percent stake in Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi, an
Islamic bank in Turkey.
