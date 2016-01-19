RIYADH Jan 19 The lifting of sanctions on Iran as a result of its nuclear deal with world powers will be a negative development if it uses the extra money to fund "nefarious activities", Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Reuters on Tuesday.

He said in an interview, the first direct Saudi comment on the lifting of sanctions, that continued engagement by the United States was the key to maintaining international stability.

Asked if Saudi Arabia had discussed seeking a bomb, he replied:

"I don't think it would be a logical to expect us to discuss any such issue in public and I don't think it would be reasonable to expect me to answer this question one way or another.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Ralph Boulton)