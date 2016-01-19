RIYADH Jan 19 The lifting of sanctions on Iran
as a result of its nuclear deal with world powers will be a
negative development if it uses the extra money to fund
"nefarious activities", Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir told Reuters on Tuesday.
He said in an interview, the first direct Saudi comment on
the lifting of sanctions, that continued engagement by the
United States was the key to maintaining international
stability.
Asked if Saudi Arabia had discussed seeking a bomb, he
replied:
"I don't think it would be a logical to expect us to discuss
any such issue in public and I don't think it would be
reasonable to expect me to answer this question one way or
another.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Ralph Boulton)