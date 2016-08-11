(Adds details)
DUBAI Aug 11 Saudi Arabia will work with OPEC
and non-OPEC members to help stabilise oil markets, it said on
Thursday a month ahead of an informal meeting of major producing
countries in Algeria.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy
Forum (IEF), which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria
from Sept. 26-28, Qatar's energy ministry said on Monday.
"We are going to have a ministerial meeting of IEF in
Algeria next month, and there is an opportunity for OPEC and
major exporting non-OPEC ministers to meet and discuss the
market situation, including any possible action that may be
required to stabilize the market," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid
al-Falih said in a statement.
The statement, sent by the Saudi Energy Ministry, came in
the form of a question-and-answer session with the state news
agency SPA.
Oil prices extended earlier gains after the remarks. Brent
crude was up more than 3 percent at $45.50 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia, OPEC's largest oil producer, pledged during
the last OPEC meeting in June that the kingdom would not flood
the market with oil.
The statement also said a July spike in Saudi oil output to
a record 10.67 million barrels per day was due to summer demand
and requests from customers.
The statement indicates Riyadh is worried that oil prices
could be heading back towards $40 per barrel or lower due to
fears of oversupply.
Prices in recent days were supported by renewed calls by
some OPEC members to freeze production, a demand that non-OPEC
oil-producing giant Russia was quick to dismiss.
Some OPEC officials had said a revival of talks on a global
oil production freeze could be discussed informally among OPEC
and non-OPEC countries in Algeria if oil prices weakened.
OPEC member Iran has been the main opponent of a freeze as
it looks to raise its output to levels seen before the
imposition of now-ended Western sanctions.
Falih said in the statement the market is on the right track
towards rebalancing but "the process of clearing crude and
products inventories will take time".
"But the large short positioning in the market has caused
the oil price to undershoot. However, this is unsustainable. To
reverse the declines in investment and output, oil prices have
to go up from the current levels," he added.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom)