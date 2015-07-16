* New Yanbu refinery powers Saudi fuel exports
By Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 16 The world's top crude oil
exporter Saudi Arabia has turned itself into a major power of
refined fuels, offering customers millions of barrels of diesel
and potentially triggering a price war with Asian competitors as
its exports feed into a glut.
Saudi Arabia, a leading member in the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), already pledged last
November to keep crude output high to defend its market share
against higher-cost producers.
While the strategy has kept crude markets well-supplied and
prices low, the Kingdom has seen mixed success in
defending its market share as global production remains high
despite low prices.
Saudi Arabia is now processing more of its crude at home as
its massive refineries turn it into the world's fourth-largest
refiner, in a tie with Royal Dutch Shell, that allows
the Kingdom to export more fuel products than ever before.
Aramco Trading Co, a subsidiary of state oil giant Saudi
Aramco, offered via tenders 2.8 million barrels of
ultra low sulphur diesel for loading in late July to early
August, trade sources said, enough to meet Japanese demand for
three-and-a-half days.
"We are already seeing the impact in the Asia-Pacific," said
Suresh Sivanandam, principal analyst for refining and chemicals
at Wood Mackenzie.
"This year there is not a single drop of diesel exported
from Singapore to the Middle East," he added, referring to a
once popular diesel export route.
The ramp-up mainly of ultra low sulphur diesel to Europe
sees the Saudis compete head on with big Asian diesel exporters
India and South Korea and reduces Asia's gasoil margin
to the lowest in five years.
The flurry of shipping activity out of Yanbu has also pushed
up freight rates for long-range tankers by nearly 20 percent
since last week, a shipbroker said.
DISTILLATES MONSTER
Saudi Arabia opened its newest 400,000-barrels per day
refinery in Yanbu in April, reaching full capacity within two
months.
"Yanbu has become a distillates monster," a shipbroker said,
referring to the hike in exports from the Red Sea port.
At least seven long-range vessels have been provisionally
booked to load diesel from Yanbu headed for Europe, shipping
fixtures showed.
One of them is the 120,000-tonne Suezmax tanker Atina,
carrying diesel to Europe, an unusually big ship to transport
the fuel that showcases the scale of the new Saudi operations.
Exports from the Gulf are expected to rise further as its
own demand is set to fall at the end of summer when power
generation drops.
