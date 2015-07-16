* New Yanbu refinery powers Saudi fuel exports
* Saudi exports more diesel end-July as peak Mideast demand
over
* At least seven shipments fixed to load diesel from Yanbu
(Updates with graphic, data paragraph 6)
By Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 16 Saudi Arabia, the world's top
crude oil exporter, has turned itself into a major refined-fuels
power, offering customers millions of barrels of diesel and
potentially triggering a price war with Asian competitors as its
exports feed into a glut.
Saudi Arabia, a leading member in the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries, had pledged last November to keep
crude output high to defend its market share against higher-cost
producers.
While the strategy has kept crude markets well-supplied and
prices low, the kingdom has had mixed success in
defending its market share as global production remains high
despite low prices.
Saudi Arabia's massive refineries are now processing more of
its crude at home, moving the country into a tie with Royal
Dutch Shell as the world's fourth-largest refiner and
enabling it to export more fuel products than ever before.
Aramco Trading Co, a subsidiary of state oil company Saudi
Aramco, offered via tenders 2.8 million barrels of
ultra low sulfur diesel for loading in late July to early
August, trade sources said, enough to meet Japanese demand for
three and a half days.
The unusually large volume of offers is likely to add to
exports that last year surged to peaks of more than 300,000
barrels per day (bpd), up from next to nothing in 2010,
according to data from the Joint Oil Data Initiative.
"We are already seeing the impact in the Asia-Pacific," said
Suresh Sivanandam, principal analyst for refining and chemicals
at Wood Mackenzie.
"This year there is not a single drop of diesel exported
from Singapore to the Middle East," he added, referring to a
once popular diesel export route.
The Saudi exports, mainly ultra low sulfur diesel destined
for Europe, put it in direct competition with big Asian diesel
exporters India and South Korea and reduces Asia's gasoil margin
to the lowest in five years.
A flurry of shipping activity out of the Red Sea port of
Yanbu has also pushed up freight rates for long-range tankers by
nearly 20 percent since last week, a shipbroker said.
DISTILLATES MONSTER
Saudi Arabia opened its newest 400,000-barrels per day
refinery in Yanbu in April, reaching full capacity within two
months.
"Yanbu has become a distillates monster," a shipbroker said,
referring to increased exports from the city.
At least seven long-range vessels have been provisionally
booked to load diesel from Yanbu headed for Europe, shipping
fixtures showed.
One of them is the 120,000-tonne Suezmax tanker Atina,
carrying diesel to Europe, an unusually big ship to transport
the fuel that showcases the scale of the new Saudi operations.
Exports from the Gulf are expected to rise further as
demand in the area falls at the end of summer when power
generation drops.
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by
Henning Gloystein and Michael Perry)