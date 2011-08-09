LONDON Aug 9 Saudi Arabia's oil supply to European customers in September will stay little changed from August despite a steep plunge in oil prices, industry sources and traders said on Tuesday.

"We are seeing the same volumes. Nothing really changed since last month," said a major customer on condition of anonymity.

"I think it is fair to say volumes would stay unchanged," said another industry source.

"We are in line with our usual request," said another major European customer. "This was decided when prices were higher so I don't think there will be any consequences in September." (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)