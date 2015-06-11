By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI, June 11
NEW DELHI, June 11 The world's top oil exporter
Saudi Aramco will not cut exports this year despite
rising demand at home, a senior company official told Reuters on
Thursday, adding it was prepared to meet any rise in demand from
countries like India.
Ahmed Al-Subaey, Saudi Aramco's executive director for
marketing, said while Chinese oil demand was stabilizing, the
highest growth was likely to come from India in the second half
of this year.
The company is already talking to prospective Indian buyers
for additional supplies, he said after meeting India's oil
minister in New Delhi.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Clarke)