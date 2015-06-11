NEW DELHI, June 11 The world's top oil exporter Saudi Aramco will not cut exports this year despite rising demand at home, a senior company official told Reuters on Thursday, adding it was prepared to meet any rise in demand from countries like India.

Ahmed Al-Subaey, Saudi Aramco's executive director for marketing, said while Chinese oil demand was stabilizing, the highest growth was likely to come from India in the second half of this year.

The company is already talking to prospective Indian buyers for additional supplies, he said after meeting India's oil minister in New Delhi. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Clarke)