NEW DELHI, June 11 Saudi Arabia is ready to
increase its oil output in the coming months to a new record to
meet a rise in global demand, despite increased domestic use, a
senior state oil company official said on Thursday.
Ahmed Al-Subaey, Saudi Aramco's executive
director for marketing, told Reuters the world's top oil
exporter was already talking to prospective Indian buyers for
additional oil.
Saudi Arabia increased production in May to around 10.3
million barrels per day (bpd) - its highest rate on record - as
a result of increased global demand.
Any increase in production in a market which already faces a
glut would signal that OPEC is unrelenting in its decision to
maintain global market share.
The strategy is seen as a major factor in the sharp decline
in oil prices over the past year.
"We have plenty of crude... You are not going to see any
cuts from Saudi Arabia," Al-Subaey said after meeting Indian oil
officials in New Delhi.
Saudi Arabia has historically lowered its oil exports during
the summer months when domestic demand peaks due to scorching
temperatures and the need to power air conditioning.
"We have enough in reserves and we have enough production to
do so. We will match whatever the need is. If the market
requires it, we will provide it," he added.
Last Friday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries agreed to leave its output policy unchanged for
another six months.
India was expected to be the main demand growth engine in
the second half of this year while Chinese oil demand was
stabilizing, The Aramco executive added.
