KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Feb 18 OPEC heavyweight
Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports dropped in December by 362,000
barrels per day to 6.934 million bpd from 7.296 million bpd in
the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday.
In December, the kingdom maintained crude oil production
little changed at 9.630 million bpd from 9.610 million bpd in
November, data published by the Joint Organisations Data
Initiative showed.
However, refiners processed 2.217 million bpd in December,
up from 1.809 million bpd in November, the data showed.
Exports of oil products rose to 1.050 million bpd in
December from 878,000 bpd in November. State oil giant Saudi
Aramco started in January exporting oil products from its newly
launched Yasref refinery, which it shares with China's Sinopec.
Oil prices remain highly volatile but have risen more than
35 percent since hitting an almost six-year low of $45.19 in
January, in an ascent fuelled by industry spending cutbacks and
falling U.S. rig counts.
Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi discussed last week
"the relative improvement in the market in terms of an increase
in demand and the stability of prices in the current period",
state news agency SPA reported.
In its last report, OPEC sharply raised a forecast of demand
for its own oil in 2015, saying the halving in prices since June
would slow production in the United States and other countries
faster than previously thought.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)