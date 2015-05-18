(Updates to add graphic)
DUBAI May 18 Saudi Arabia's crude exports rose
in March to their highest in almost a decade, official data
showed on Monday, a sign of unexpectedly strong global demand as
the top oil exporter revved up its output to the loftiest rate
on record.
The OPEC heavyweight shipped 7.898 million barrels per day
(bpd) of crude in March, up from 7.350 million bpd in February
and 7.474 million bpd in January, figures supplied by Riyadh to
the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed.
That was the highest level since November 2005, when the
kingdom shipped 7.962 million bpd, according to JODI, an
international body set up to promote transparency in oil
markets.
Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has said Saudi Arabia produced
some 10.3 million bpd of crude in March, highlighting the
strength of global demand, which has helped lift refinery profit
margins to their highest in years.
The increase underlined Saudi Arabia's determination not to
cede market share to higher-cost producers, such as U.S. shale
drillers. The kingdom and others in the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have resisted cutting
production to shore up oil prices.
Saudi Arabia burns more crude to generate power for
air-conditioning heading into summer. It has also been feeding
more crude to domestic refineries as it expands oil product
exports.
It burnt 351,000 bpd in March, up from 315,000 bpd in
February, and domestic refiners processed 1.909 million bpd,
down from 2.084 million bpd of crude a month earlier, the JODI
data showed.
Saudi Arabia raised its crude production in April to a
record high, pumping 10.308 million bpd, a Gulf industry source
told Reuters last week.
That eclipsed its previous recent peak of 10.2 million bpd
in August 2013, according to records going back to the early
1980s.
April export figures have not yet been published by JODI.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Louise Heavens and
Dale Hudson)