* Russia has so far dominated oil sales to China's teapot
refiners
* Saudi sale to Chinese teapot signals more aggressive
marketing
* Russian vs Saudi oil supplies to China: tmsnrt.rs/1M7RapG
By Henning Gloystein and Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, April 27 Saudi Arabia's sale of a
spot crude cargo to an independent Chinese refiner marks a new
phase in the turf war for dominance over Asia's oil market and
sends a strong message to its rivals Russia and Iran: the fight
for market share is on.
State-owned Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil exporter,
this month sold 730,000 barrels of crude for June-loading to
Chinese refinery Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals, one of about
20 independent refineries in China nicknamed "teapots." This is
Aramco's first spot sale to a teapot.
Aramco typically sells its crude through contracts of one
year or longer, and under an Official Selling Price (OSP),
rather than in spot trades.
While it has occasionally sold spot cargoes, for instance to
European and Indian refiners, this is the first time it sold on
a spot basis to a non-state Chinese refiner, demonstrating new
sales nimbleness.
"The Saudis are essentially showing more flexibility in
order to tap into that market as it fights for market share. It
points to a more creative and less rigid marketing strategy,"
said Virendra Chauhan, analyst at Energy Aspects in Singapore.
Aramco sold Shandong Chambroad a cargo of Arab Heavy crude
at a discount to the Oman/Dubai benchmark price, said an
industry source familiar with the matter.
The shipment moved out of Aramco's storage site on the
Japanese island of Okinawa that it operates as protection
against supply disruptions and to react quickly to short-term
demand.
Russia has filled the majority of the surging demand from
China's teapots, most of which were only allowed last year to
import crude, pushing it to China's biggest oil supplier in
March and in four separate months in 2015, nudging aside the
Saudis.
"For the Saudis, offering a spot cargo to a teapot signals
they want to bite back at the Russians, who have supplied most
of the demand by the rising teapots," said a senior trader who
has done deals with Saudis and Chinese importers.
"And it tells other producers, Iran in particular, that the
Saudis are willing to play hard ball in the rush for Asia's
market share."
KNIGHTHOOD FOR TEAPOT
Iran, freed from crippling sanctions in January, boosted its
exports in February to Asia's four biggest oil buyers by 24.6
percent from a year ago to 1.28 million barrels per day (bpd),
government and tanker-tracking data showed.
Iran has increased its crude production to 1.9 million bpd,
up from just over 1 million bpd in January, and plans to reach
the pre-sanction level of 4 million bpd as soon as possible.
Other sources said that Aramco's move was a feasibility test
to explore whether it could start a long-term relationship with
China's teapots.
"This for now is a one-off test of the teapot's interest and
its technical ability to process Saudi oil," said a
Beijing-based trading official with knowledge of Aramco's
marketing.
Neither Saudi Aramco nor Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals
were available for comment on the deal.
Chambroad's deal with Aramco is a major win for a teapot,
which usually lack the credit ratings needed to sign long-term
international contracts.
Major oil producers have shunned teapots after several deals
fell through within months of them entering the market.
"The deal gives them access to Aramco supplies," said a
person familiar with the deal. "That's like a knighthood for the
teapot."
Oil producers are scrambling to find buyers as supplies
still outstrip demand, causing prices to drop 70 percent
between mid-2014 and early 2016.
"It is obvious that there is a major turf war going on in
the crude market," said an oil tanker broker.
(Additional reporting by Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and Keith Wallis
in SINGAPORE; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)