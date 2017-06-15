(Repeats with now changes to text)
* Data suggests Saudi exports below 7 mbpd in May, early
June
* Saudi said exports especially to U.S. would drop from June
* U.S. buyers taking less after selling price raised -
source
* Saudi crude burning to fall this summer - source
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
DUBAI/LONDON, June 14 Saudi Arabia's crude
exports are expected to fall below 7 million barrels per day
this summer, according to industry sources familiar with the
matter, and shipping data so far supports those figures.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in May shipments
were set to drop from June, particularly to the United States,
as the top OPEC producer aims to limit supply to help balance
the market.
Exports in May, when the kingdom's total production was
9.880 million bpd, averaged below 7 million bpd, three industry
and shipping sources told Reuters. Early indications suggest
that remains the case this month, one of the sources said.
"I'm only looking at the first week of June, and on the face
of it there's not much change," said Roy Mason of Oil Movements,
a UK-based firm that estimates supply by tracking tanker
shipments.
Indicating lower Saudi exports, he said tanker movements
suggested shipments to the United States were "less than would
be seasonally normal."
Lower exports could help reduce bloated inventories in the
United States, the world's largest and most transparent oil
market. High stockpiles have weighed on crude prices.
U.S. oil imports from Saudi Arabia were above 1 million bpd
from May-August last year, according to U.S. government data.
So far in June, Saudi exports to the United States were below 1
million bpd, according to shipping data and industry sources.
Overall, Saudi exports are set to be lower than last year,
when the kingdom shipped about 7.4 million bpd on average from
May to August.
This is partly because Saudi Arabia usually burns more crude
in power stations at home in the summer months to meet extra
demand for power as people rely on air conditioners to deal with
temperatures that can reach 50 degrees Celsius.
This year, Saudi Arabia is also leading OPEC and other
producers in a pact to cut output, a deal initially due to run
during the first half of 2017 and now extended until March 2018.
Under the deal, the kingdom should not produce more than
10.058 million bpd until March. In the first five months of
2017, its output has been below that target.
Industry sources with knowledge of Saudi crude exports data
said state oil company Saudi Aramco aimed to cut its exports to
the United Sates to below 1 million bpd in June and July.
Aramco has raised its official selling oil prices (OSPs) for
its crude to the United States for July, a move seen as
discouraging a further buildup in U.S. oil inventories.
"The high-price numbers prompted U.S. refiners to lower
nominations," one industry source said.
The company has cut allocations in July to the United States
by 35 percent and to Europe by 11 percent in July. Allocations
to Asia were cut by some 300,000 bpd.
Reuters shipping data also points to Saudi exports below 7
million bpd in the first two weeks of June, averaging 6.98
million bpd.
Last year, Saudi Arabia burnt 700,000 bpd of crude to
generate power in the peak summer months. That figure was
expected to fall by about 100,000-120,000 bpd this year, as the
kingdom uses more natural gas, one industry source said.
Two sources said Saudi Arabia could draw from inventories to
meet local and export requirements if needed. Saudi inventories
rose to 267.854 million barrels in March from 264.704 million in
February, according to official data.
But the kingdom would still keep crude production and supply
within its OPEC target, another source said.
