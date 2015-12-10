* Further tightens napthha-rich crude supply in Asia

* Feb spot light crude premiums hit multi-month highs (Adds detail)

By Florence Tan and Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, has cut the supply of January-loading Arab Extra Light crude to some buyers in Asia and replaced it with Arab Light, four industry sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The move comes after Saudi Arabia increased crude loadings to Asia in the last two months of the year to meet robust demand.

The change in crude type will not affect Saudi Arabia's overall contractual volumes to Asia. State-run Saudi Aramco will supply full contracted volumes of crude in January, the sources said.

"(Refining) margins are still good so demand will be steady," said a trader with a North Asian refiner.

Saudi Aramco could not immediately be reached for comment.

The cut in Arab Extra Light crude supply follows a drop in light crude and condensate exports from fellow OPEC producers, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, curbing supply of naphtha-rich feedstock for Asian refiners.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has cut term supplies of Murban and Das crude by about 10 percent for January, while Qatar did not offer low-sulphur condensate for the first two months of 2016.

Tighter supply of Middle East light crude in Asia has pushed spot premiums for February-loading cargoes to multi-month highs. (Editing by Tom Hogue and Joseph Radford)