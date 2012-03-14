KUWAIT, March 14 Saudi Arabia is committed to fill any "perceived or real" oil supply gaps, the oil minister of the world largest oil exporter said on Wednesday.

"Today the oil market is generally balanced and there is ample production and refining capacity... Saudi Arabia and others remain poised to make good any shortfalls - perceived or real - in crude oil supply," Ali al-Naimi said in a speech at the International Energy Forum in Kuwait. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)