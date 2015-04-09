Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIYADH, April 9 The slide in oil prices is only temporary as global oil demand is expected to grow annually by up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) while world consumption is likely to increase to 105 million bpd in 2025, an adviser to Saudi Arabia's oil minister said on Thursday.
"The current decline in oil prices and demand is a temporary, unnatural situation," said Ibrahim al-Muhanna at an energy conference in Riyadh.
"The expectation is for continued growth in demand for the various types of energy, including oil. At a minimum, oil demand is expected to grow annually by up to 1 million bpd and world consumption is expected to increase to about 105 million bpd in 2025, even when taking into consideration all the energy rationalization policies in countries all over the globe." (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.