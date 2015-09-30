* Saudi global market share rises in 2015 - Reuters analysis
* Saudi 1H sales to Asia second-highest for period since
2007-EIA
* Saudi crude exports rise to big European consumers-IEA
* Lower Saudi sales to U.S. in 2014 worried Riyadh-sources
* Saudi sticks to strategy, sources say it is working
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Sept 30 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is
slowly regaining market share following its 2014 decision to no
longer support prices, data shows, but has a long way to go if
it wants to go back to the larger levels it has seen in the
past.
Saudi Arabia led a shift by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries in November 2014 to defend market
share against competing supplies, rather than cut output to prop
up prices as they had for years.
Oil is trading below $50 a barrel, less than half
its level of June 2014. But Riyadh says the strategy is working
and OPEC officials point to stronger growth in world oil demand
since the policy shift and to slower growth in non-OPEC supply.
Crude exports from Saudi are on the rise from a 2014 low.
"Based on their own reported crude export numbers for
first-half 2015, the Saudis do appear to have reclaimed some of
the market share they lost during 2014," said David Fyfe, head
of research at trading firm Gunvor and a former senior analyst
at the International Energy Agency.
Figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) and the IEA point to Saudi exports to major consumers in
Asia and Europe reaching multi-year highs in the first half.
Exports year-to-date to the U.S. have risen, but remain under
pressure.
According to a Reuters analysis of Saudi data on its exports
and production, and using IEA estimates of world product demand,
Saudi crude exports have amounted to around 8.1 percent of the
global market since November 2014, after falling to 7.9 percent
in 2014.
To be sure, the comparison of crude exports with estimated
global product demand is not perfect, but it provides a rough
indication of the changes in Saudi market share using publicly
available and up to date data.
More than half of Saudi crude exports head to Asia and the
EIA said on Sept. 9 Saudi Arabia had maintained its Asian market
share, exporting 4.4 million bpd of crude to seven big customers
in Asia in the first half of 2015.
Since 2007, this is the second-highest Saudi exports in the
first half of the year to those countries, EIA analyst Rebecca
George said. The peak was in 2012 when 4.6 million bpd was
exported in the January-June period.
SAUDI CONCERN ABOUT U.S. IMPORTS
More Saudi crude is heading to the United States although
market share is still under pressure in the largest oil user.
The United States imported 1.076 million bpd of Saudi crude
in June according to EIA data, up from 788,000 bpd - the lowest
since 2009 - in January 2015. But average exports in the first
half are lower than a year ago.
Nonetheless, the uptrend in 2015 may provide some comfort to
Saudi oil officials, who according to two industry sources were
alarmed when Saudi crude exports to the U.S. fell below 1
million bpd in August 2014.
"That was like a watershed when the Saudis said 'we can't
allow this to fall any lower,'" an OPEC watcher with access to
Saudi oil policymakers said, declining to be identified.
Saudi officials had started thinking about the market share
strategy in late 2013, industry sources said. The shift became
public knowledge when OPEC in November 2014 refused to cut
supplies despite falling prices.
Despite rising in 2015, U.S. imports of Saudi crude are far
below previous highs. Saudi exported more than 2.2 million bpd
to the United States in May 2003 and now meets around 15 percent
of total U.S. imports, down from a third in the early 1990s.
Saudi Arabia is also exporting more crude to major consumers
in Europe this year.
Shipments in the first half of 2015 to European members of
the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
were the highest since 2006 averaged at 4,153 kilotonnes per
month, or about 1.01 million bpd, according to a Reuters
analysis of International Energy Agency data.
EXPORTS, WORLD DEMAND KEY INDICATORS
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said in June the strategy is
working and sources say the kingdom weighs a range of factors to
determine its success.
While it is not an official target, whether or not Saudi
exports are more or less than 7 million bpd over a period of
time is a basic indication of the health of Saudi market share,
Saudi oil sources say.
Saudi figures to July show its crude exports have been above
7 million bpd in every month of 2015 except May. They fell below
7 million bpd in seven months of 2014, having exceeded that rate
in every month of 2012 and 2013.
Revisions in world oil demand and non-OPEC supply are also
important considerations, an industry source said.
"Look at demand first," this source said. "Then look at the
supply, but you have to look at the marginal barrels - how was
it affected since the oil price drop? That's how you know the
strategy is working."
As well as Saudi exports, those factors are moving in
favourable directions for Riyadh. The IEA expects world demand
in 2015 to grow by 1.71 million bpd, a five-year high, and
together with other forecasters sees slower non-OPEC supply
growth.
Saudi Arabia shows no sign of changing course, seeing the
strategy as long-term. Despite 2015's success, next year
promises a further challenge if sanctions are lifted on Iran and
fellow OPEC rival Iraq boosts exports further.
"It's probably taking more time than they (the Saudis)
thought for the strategy to bear fruit," said Fyfe of Gunvor.
"That said, the process of re-balancing has begun."
"A truer test of Riyadh's ability to reclaim market share
may come in 2016. Next year they'll likely see a levelling off
in domestic demand from their new refineries, but potentially
also some extra competition from Iranian and Iraqi barrels."
(Additional reporting by Himanshu Ojha, Rania El Gamal and
Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by William Hardy)