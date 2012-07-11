(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, July 11 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
showed no sign of cutting back supply in June following last
month's OPEC agreement to rein in production, instead raising
output by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May to 10.1 million
bpd, an industry source said.
After reducing output in May to 9.8 million bpd from April's
30-year high of 10.1 million bpd, the world's largest oil
exporter raised production again in June, the source said on
Wednesday.
Internal demand for Saudi crude rises sharply in the hot
summer months from June to August. Export volumes were not
available.
In addition to the 10.1 million bpd pumped from Saudi fields,
the kingdom topped supplies up last month with about 200,000 bpd
from storage, the source added.
OPEC ministers at a meeting in mid-June said they would
adhere to a collective production limit of 30 million bpd,
implying a 1.6 million bpd cut from actual supply of 31.5
million, and Saudi Arabia was expected to make a sizeable
contribution to that cut.
The 12-member OPEC group's collective output remained close
to its highest levels since early 2008 in June, driven by strong
Saudi and Iraqi output, according to a Reuters survey.
A big drop in supplies was seen from Iran as the European
Union embargo that took effect on July 1 further limited the
Islamic republic's production.
Brent crude rose to near $99 a barrel on Wednesday,
recovering slightly from the previous session's fall, ahead of
U.S. inventory data that is expected to show crude stocks shrank
for a third week in the world's largest oil consumer.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr, editing by Daniel Fineren and Jane
Baird)