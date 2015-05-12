* Asian, domestic demand supports rise
* Supply to market ran at 10.36 million bpd
(Adds details, background)
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, May 12 Top global oil exporter Saudi
Arabia raised its crude production in April to a record high,
feeding its flourishing Asian market share and its own power
plants and refineries.
The world's top oil exporter pumped 10.308 million barrels
of oil per day in April, a Gulf industry source told Reuters on
Tuesday, compared to 10.29 million bpd in March.
"This is an indication of strong demand, especially from
Asia, as well as increasing domestic consumption during summer,"
the source said.
The increase underlined Saudi Arabia's determination not to
cede market share to higher-cost producers, such as U.S. shale
drillers. The kingdom and others in the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had resisted cutting
production to shore up oil prices.
It also highlights the strength of global demand, which has
helped lift refinery profit margins to their highest in years.
Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has said the kingdom's output
would likely remain around 10 million bpd, and that he was "very
positive" about Asian oil demand outlook.
The amount of crude supplied to the market in April was
10.360 million bpd, the source said. Supply to the market, both
domestically and for export, may differ from production
depending on the movement of oil in and out of storage.
April's output eclipsed the previous recent peak of 10.2
million bpd in August 2013, according to records going back to
the early 1980s.
Last week, a senior Gulf OPEC delegate told Reuters the rise
in oil prices has been supported by stronger-than-expected
demand growth and a slowdown in crude supply, and is likely to
continue into the second half of this year.
A rally driven by Middle East conflict and signs the supply
glut could ease pushed Brent crude to a 2015 high of $65.31 a
barrel on Tuesday, up from $45 in January. Oil prices more than
halved last year after reaching $115 a barrel in June.
Saudi Arabia burns more crude to generate power for air
conditioning heading into the summer months. It has also been
feeding more crude to domestic refineries as it expands its oil
products exports.
Direct use of crude last year rose from around 350,000 bpd
in March to nearly 900,000 bpd in July, according to the Joint
Oil Data Initiative database.
In February 2015, it burnt 315,000 bpd for power generation
and domestic refiners processed 2.084 million bpd of crude.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and William Hardy)