(Adds oil price, background)
DUBAI Dec 12 Crude oil supplies from Saudi
Arabia inched up in November from a month earlier, an industry
source said on Friday, signalling no change in the kingdom's
supply, despite a global oil glut and a steep fall in prices.
Saudi supplied 9.420 million barrels of crude oil per day in
November, up 40,000 bpd from October, an industry source
familiar with the matter told Reuters said on Friday.
It supplied 9.36 million bpd in September.
Oil fell $2 a barrel to new five-year lows on Friday after
the world's energy watchdog forecast even lower prices on weaker
demand and higher supplies next year.
Benchmark Brent oil tumbled to below $62 a barrel and U.S.
crude slumped to under $58 to extend Thursday's landmark fall
below $60.
OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia pumped 9.610 million barrels
of oil per day in November, some 80,000 bpd less than its
production in October, the source said.
Supplies to the market, both domestically and for export,
may differ from production depending on the movement of barrels
in and out of storage.
On Friday, the Paris-based International Energy Agency which
coordinates the energy policies of industrialised countries, cut
its outlook for demand growth in 2015, triggering another drop
in prices.
Oil prices have fallen by 45 percent since June with the
sell-off gaining pace after OPEC decided last month to keep its
output target unchanged.
When OPEC decided last month against cutting production,
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said the market would stabilise
itself eventually, suggesting lower prices would ultimately lead
to a spike in global demand, which will in turn would lead to a
gradual price recovery.
On Wednesday, Naimi shrugged off suggestions that Saudi
Arabia might cut production to reverse the deepest price slump
in years, saying the kingdom's output had remained steady
through last month.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by David Evans)