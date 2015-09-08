By Rania El Gamal and Angus McDowall
| DUBAI/RIYADH, Sept 8
A shake-up of Saudi
Arabia's oil leadership by King Salman has introduced a new
element of unpredictability to its energy policymaking at a
moment when Riyadh is grappling with slumping crude prices and
its war in neighbouring Yemen.
State oil giant Aramco has been without a permanent chief
executive since April, when Khalid al-Falih was made health
minister, and the old Supreme Petroleum Council, where energy
policy was historically made, was abolished in January.
While the world's top crude exporter has always prized
stability and consistency in crafting oil policy, the changes,
alongside a shift in market strategy that contributed to the
world price slump, have left analysts and traders guessing as to
King Salman's long-term vision.
The main tenets of Saudi oil policy - maintaining the
ability to stabilise markets via an expensive spare-capacity
cushion and a reluctance to interfere in the market for
political reasons - are still set in stone, say market insiders.
But the uncertainty has led to speculation over the fate of
both veteran Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi and the wider composition
of the kingdom's energy and minerals sectors, with rumours
abounding that a sweeping restructure could be imminent.
"There will be changes (at the oil ministry), but no one
knows when or what will happen next. It could be tomorrow, next
week or a month from now," said a Saudi insider.
"The decisions are being taken by a small circle of people
and a few advisers."
The key person in that small circle is Prince Mohammed bin
Salman, the young deputy crown prince who without having any
previous oil experience has emerged since his father's accession
to power as the most powerful figure in Saudi economic and
energy policy.
The prince heads both an economic development supercommittee
and a new council overseeing Aramco, making him the first royal
ever to directly supervise the state oil giant, the world's
biggest energy company.
The sense of unpredictability has only been sharpened by the
wider geopolitical and market climate.
"It's anybody's guess what will happen next," said a Western
diplomat in Riyadh.
MARKET CHANGES
While Riyadh's launch of airstrikes in Yemen on March 26
stunned observers of a country more noted for its use of
backroom chequebook diplomacy, its shift in oil market policy in
November was equally surprising - and arguably more important.
The kingdom led other OPEC producers in November against
cutting output levels, a move that abandoned decades of work to
protect oil prices in favour of a strategy geared towards
maintaining market share against rival producers such as Russia
and U.S. shale drillers.
Brent prices have more than halved since then,
partly due to that policy shift, to around $48 a barrel down
from peaks of around $115 in June 2014. This has tested Saudi
Arabia's ability to corral its fellow OPEC members and added
fiscal pressure as Riyadh cements its leadership change and
faces regional turmoil.
"With the advent of U.S. shale, Saudi Arabia has entered
unchartered territory where it is still learning about a new
source of supply. This necessitates a new approach for managing
their investment and output policies," said Bassam Fattouh,
director of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.
In his other role, as defence minister, Prince Mohammed has
been the public face of the war in Yemen, which may have cut
into the time he has been able to devote to restructuring Saudi
Arabia's energy sector.
One clue as to what may eventually happen was given by
al-Arabiya, a news channel with close ties to Salman's branch of
the ruling Al Saud family, which reported on April 30, that
Aramco would be restructured and split from the Oil Ministry.
Some Saudi energy sources have speculated about merging the
oil ministry with the electricity, water and renewable power
entities, to create a new energy ministry. Some have even raised
the possibility of a limited privatisation of Aramco.
NEW ENERGY GODFATHER?
Inevitably, given his role as godfather of Saudi Arabia's
energy sector from his youth as an Aramco office boy in the
1940s to his leadership of the company in the 1980s and as
minister since 1995, such speculation also takes in Naimi's own
future.
It will be impossible to find a like-for-like replacement
for Naimi, who turns 80 this month and has enjoyed unmatched
scope to interpret and implement policy thanks to his experience
and the respect in which he is held internationally.
However, some had seen Falih, the former Aramco chief
executive, as being his most likely successor, following Naimi's
route from Aramco into the ministry. Whether his move to the
health ministry makes that more or less likely is unclear, as is
the fact he has been left in place as Aramco chairman.
Senior Aramco vice-president Amin al-Nasser was named acting
chief executive on May 1, but there has been no further word as
to whether he will remain in the job.
Others still bet on the deputy oil minister, Prince
Abdulaziz, another of Salman's sons, being promoted thanks to
his years of experience. But that would fly in the face of the
Al Saud's preference for keeping the oil ministry in the hands
of technocrats and steering it clear of princely politicking.
How far this unpredictability affects the market is unclear,
said Samuel Ciszuk, senior adviser at the Swedish Energy Agency,
pointing to the fact that the new oil strategy appeared to enjoy
consensus at the top levels of the Al Saud.
However, "the uncertainty element ... could grow if the
changes are perceived to be detrimental to the market," he
added.
(Editing by Anna Willard)