attempt to prevent a steep drop in oil prices by slashing
production by almost three quarters in the 1980s, the world's
top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is determined not to make the same
mistake again.
The oil glut of the 1980s, the early days of the modern
crude market and a distant memory for most traders, has
resurfaced recently in conversations with Saudi officials and
veteran analysts who see it as the defining moment behind the
kingdom's new strategy to protect medium-term market share.
While the latest 25 percent slide in oil prices to below $90
a barrel is so far modest compared with the 1980s slump that
took crude from $35 to below $10, many observers see
similarities in a global market that is on the brink of a
pivotal turn from an era of scarcity to one of abundance.
Three decades ago, the spike in prices caused by the 1973
Arab oil embargo and Iran's 1979 revolution sapped global oil
demand, while the discovery of oil offshore in the North Sea
spurred a new influx of non-OPEC crude.
With world markets awash in oil, Saudi Arabia embarked on a
strategy of defending prices, which at the time were largely set
by exporters rather than the nascent futures market. The kingdom
slashed its own output from more than 10 million barrels per day
in 1980 to less than 2.5 million bpd in 1985-86.
Other producers failed to follow suit, however, both within
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and among
new petroleum powers such as Britain and Norway. Prices fell
into a years-long slump, leading to 16 years of Saudi budget
deficits that left the country deeply in debt.
Finally, in 1985, Riyadh shifted gears, revving up output
and cutting prices in a move that triggered a final slump in
markets but ultimately paved the way for a gradual recovery.
"The big mistake was that they continued to cut production
to try to prop the prices and the price fell anyway," said
analyst Yasser Elguindi of Medley Global Advisors.
Instead they should have fought for market share, allowing
"higher cost producers to shut in as the price fell - which is
what they are doing now."
Last week, Saudi officials briefed oil market participants
in New York on the kingdom's shift in policy, making clear for
the first time that Saudi is prepared to tolerate a period of
lower prices - perhaps as low as $80 a barrel - in order to
retain market share, Reuters reported on Monday.
Saudi Arabia is not trying to push oil prices down, an oil
source said, but is prepared to let the market find its floor
and tolerate lower prices until others in OPEC commit to action.
It has already cut selling prices to retain Asian customers.
Their message is "don't expect us to somehow shoulder the
responsibility for managing the whole oil market," said Sadad
al-Husseini, a former top executive at state-run Saudi Aramco.
Brent crude oil traded below $88 a barrel on Monday,
its lowest in almost four years, as traders realize that Saudi
Arabia is in no hurry to curb the emerging oil glut.
1980s GHOSTS
The grim circumstances of the 1980s dominated the formative
years of King Abdullah's rule, when as de facto regent during
the long illness of his predecessor King Fahd, he embarked on
painful economic reforms that paved the way for years of growth.
Riyadh this time wants to preempt a price collapse without
sacrificing production levels or market share.
In the 1980s, it was a drop in U.S. and European consumption
coupled with the rise of the North Sea; now it is fears of
easing demand from Asia and the unexpected growth of U.S. shale
oil.
The net effect is the same: An oil market potentially facing
years worth of oversupply, a scenario the Saudis and OPEC have
not been forced to grapple with since the early 2000s, before
the rise of China triggered a decade-long price boom.
Fellow Gulf Arab ally and OPEC exporter Kuwait has already
said that OPEC is unlikely to cut oil production in an effort to
prop up prices because such a move would not necessarily be
effective. Venezuela became the first member to call for an
emergency meeting to defend $100 oil.
OPEC DISUNITY
Another similarity: OPEC disunity.
During the 1980s, Riyadh learned the hard way that it could
not count on fellow OPEC producers, many of whom continued to
pump at higher rates than their agreed-upon quotas, leaving
Saudi Arabia to bear the brunt of output cuts.
Much of the disharmony was on public display. Iran and Iraq
were engaged in an eight-year all-out war. Accusations by Iraq
that Kuwait had been pumping above its OPEC quota led ultimately
to the first Gulf War in the early 1990s.
It was not until late 1985 that the issue came to a head.
The kingdom and OPEC finally agreed to reclaim market share,
driving prices down to $10 a barrel but reestablishing
themselves in the market. It took 16 years for prices to fully
recover.
"They decided they had enough - they were the swing producer
and they increased production and drove prices down
dramatically," said Dr. Gary Ross, chief executive of PIRA
Energy Group, who has followed oil markets since the 1970s.
This time around, Riyadh appears to be taking that stance
from the start, with a focus on preserving the medium-term
revenue of its 266 billion barrels of crude oil reserves rather
than chase falling prices and sacrifice their market.
"From an economics point of view, it's much better to let
prices go way down," according to Philip K. Verleger, president
of consultancy PKVerleger LLC and a former advisor to President
Carter. The emerging price war is "a war of necessity."
