RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia has revved up crude
production to its highest rate on record, feeding unexpectedly
strong demand from foreign refiners and increased capacity at
home.
Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told reporters late on Tuesday
that the Kingdom produced some 10.3 million barrels per day
(bpd) of crude in March, a figure that would eclipse its
previous recent peak of 10.2 million bpd in August 2013,
according to records going back to the early 1980s.
Just a few weeks earlier, Naimi had pegged production at
around 10 million bdp, some 350,000 bpd above what Saudi Arabia
said it pumped in February. The Kingdom produces more than 10
percent of the world's crude.
Naimi did not say why production had increased last month.
He said in the speech in Riyadh that the Kingdom's output would
likely remain around 10 million bpd.
The increase in output reaffirms Saudi Arabia's vow not to
cede market share to higher-cost producers, such as U.S. shale
drillers or Russian giants. The Kingdom and others in the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have
refused to cut production to shore up fallen oil prices.
It also highlights the surprising strength of end-user fuel
demand, which has helped lift global refinery profit margins to
their highest levels in years.
Oil prices rallied on Tuesday on separate Naimi comments
about working with other big producers to stabilize the market -
something most analysts see as unlikely in the near future - but
it was the production figure that raised eyebrows.
"While April and May could see a small pullback, overall it
is clear that Saudi Arabia has reacted to stronger demand for
their crude, despite being in an oversupplied market," Energy
Aspects chief analyst Amrita Sen wrote in a note.
Demand was stoked in part by deep discounts on Saudi exports
in March as the Kingdom offered Asian customers the deepest
discounts on its flagship Arab Light crude in at least 12 years,
according to Reuters data. ARL-OSP-A Saudi Aramco has raised
its prices for the following two months, putting May at the
highest level since last year.
U.S. imports of Saudi crude rose to more than 950,000 bpd
over the four weeks to March 27, the highest since last
September, U.S. data show.
The Saudi production figure also likely reflects some
additional domestic refinery demand.
The 400,000 bpd Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Co (Yasref)
refinery, a joint venture between state oil firm Saudi Aramco
and China's Sinopec, has been steadily ramping up production
this year and was due to reach full capacity by mid-February. A
venture with Total started up in late 2013.
Saudi refineries ran a record 2.2 million bpd of crude in
December, up from around 1.5 million bpd two years earlier,
according to the Joint Oil Data Initiative database.
"Production is always going to grab the headlines, but
exports will be more important than ever to focus on," said Mike
Wittner, Global Head of Oil Research at Societe Generale.
Saudi Arabia also burns more crude to generate power heading
into the summer months. Direct use of crude last year rose from
around 350,000 bpd in March to nearly 900,000 bpd in July,
according to the JODI data.
